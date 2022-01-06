Gold prices decline by Rs100 to Rs126,150 per tola 6 Jan 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs100 and was sold at Rs126,150 on Thursday against its sale at Rs126,250 in the local market the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs100 and was sold at Rs126,150 on Thursday against its sale at Rs126,250 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs86 to Rs108,153 from Rs108,239 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs99,140 from Rs99,219.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $19 and was traded at $1801 against its sale at $1820, the Jewellers Group reported.