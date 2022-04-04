UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decline By Rs100 To Rs131,200

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs100 to Rs131,200

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs100 and was sold at Rs131,200 on Monday against its sale at Rs131,300 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs85 to Rs112,483 from Rs112,568 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 103,109 from Rs103,388, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs1303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by US$1 and was traded at US$1926 against its sale at US$1925, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

CCPO orders enhancing security in city

CCPO orders enhancing security in city

20 minutes ago
 Five bandits killed in Bahawalpur

Five bandits killed in Bahawalpur

20 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns case against Rana Sh ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns case against Rana Shamim till April 26

20 minutes ago
 PM Imran nominates Justice (r) Gulzar as caretaker ..

PM Imran nominates Justice (r) Gulzar as caretaker PM

36 minutes ago
 Shehbaz assets case: Court records statements of 4 ..

Shehbaz assets case: Court records statements of 4 witnesses

20 minutes ago
 PM Imran proposes ex-CJP Gulzar for caretaker prim ..

PM Imran proposes ex-CJP Gulzar for caretaker prime minister: Fawad

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.