Gold Prices Decline By Rs.1,000 To Rs230,400 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs.1,000 to Rs230,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,000 and was sold at Rs230,400 on Monday against its sale at Rs231,400 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs857 to Rs197,531 from Rs.

198,388 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.181,070 from Rs181,855, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,750 and Rs.2,357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$8 to $1940 against its sale at $1948, the association reported.

