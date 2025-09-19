Gold Prices Decline By Rs.1,100 Per Tola
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,100 to Rs.387,500 per tola on Friday compared to Rs.388,600 on the last trading day, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also went down by Rs.943 to Rs.332,218 from Rs.333,161, whereas 10 gram 22 karat gold dropped to Rs.304,544 from yesterday’s Rs.305,408, showing decline of Rs.864.
In the international market, the rate of gold declined by $11 to $3,657 per ounce against $3,668 on the previous day.
On the other hand, the price of silver registered an increase. The price of 24 karat silver rose by Rs.29 to Rs.4,447 per tola compared to Rs.4,418 a day earlier, whereas 10 gram 24 karat silver increased by Rs.25 to Rs.3,812 from yesterday’s Rs.3,787.
International silver prices also recorded a rise of $0.29 to $42.20 per ounce from $41.91 the previous day, the association reported.
