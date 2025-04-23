Gold Prices Decline By Rs.11,700 To 352,000 Per Tola
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a sharp decrease of Rs.11,700 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs.352,000 against its sale at Rs. 363,700 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.10,031 to Rs.
301,783 from Rs 311,814 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat decreased by Rs.9,195 to Rs.276,644 from Rs.285,839.
The rates of per tola silver increased by Rs.16 to rs.3,457 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.13 to Rs.2,963.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $116 to $3,338 from $3,454 whereas that of silver went up by $0.16 to $32.93, the Association reported.
