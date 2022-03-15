Gold prices decline by Rs1350 to Rs129,200 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 1350 and was sold at Rs 129,200 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs130,550 in the local market the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 1350 and was sold at Rs 129,200 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs130,550 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1157 to Rs 110,768 from Rs111,925 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 101,537 from Rs 102,598, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver inceased by Rs20 and was sold at Rs1500 against its sale at Rs1480 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs17.14 and was traded at Rs1268.86 as compared to its sale at Rs 1268.86.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $41 and was traded at US$ 1925 against its sale at US$ 1966, the association reported.