Gold Prices Decline By Rs.1450 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs.1450 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.1450 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs.141,850 against its sale at Rs.143,300; the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs.1243 and was sold at Rs.121,614 against Rs.

122,857 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs.111,479 against its sale at Rs.112,619, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.1570 and Rs.1346.02 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $3 and was sold at $1637 against its sale at $1640, the association reported.

