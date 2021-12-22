Gold prices decline by Rs150 to Rs125,300/tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs300 and was sold at Rs125,300 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs125,450 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decrease by Rs129 to Rs107,242 from Rs107,553 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat increased from Rs98,590 to Rs98,473.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $8 and was traded at $1789 against its sale at $1797, the Jewellers Group reported.