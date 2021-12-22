UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decline By Rs150 To Rs125,300/tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs150 to Rs125,300/tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs300 and was sold at Rs125,300 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs125,450 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decrease by Rs129 to Rs107,242 from Rs107,553 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat increased from Rs98,590 to Rs98,473.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $8 and was traded at $1789 against its sale at $1797, the Jewellers Group reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

DERC, Brazilian &#039;Radaz&#039; partner on airbo ..

DERC, Brazilian &#039;Radaz&#039; partner on airborne multi-band interferometric ..

2 minutes ago
 Inflation to be controlled soon, says chairman rev ..

Inflation to be controlled soon, says chairman revenue standing committee

3 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy launches second generation of & ..

Ministry of Energy launches second generation of &#039;Masar Cars&#039;

17 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses nominal change, closes at 44,174 poi ..

PSX witnesses nominal change, closes at 44,174 points

4 minutes ago
 Four new multistoried Panagahs to be built in ICT

Four new multistoried Panagahs to be built in ICT

18 minutes ago
 Babar maintains top position in ICC batting rankin ..

Babar maintains top position in ICC batting ranking 2021

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.