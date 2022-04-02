UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decline By Rs150 To Rs131,300 02 Apr 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs150 to Rs131,300 02 Apr 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 150 and was sold at Rs 131,300 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 131,450 in the local market the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 150 and was sold at Rs 131,300 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 131,450 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs129 to Rs 112,568 from Rs112,697 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 103,188 from Rs 103,306, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs1303.15 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $2 and was traded at US$1925 against its sale at US$ 1927, the association reported.

