Gold prices decline by Rs1,700 to Rs.195,900 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

On the assurance of Prime Minister's Advisor on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam, the 30-day sit-in and hunger strike camp of the Chitral Tahafuz Movement in front of the National Press Club was ended on Tuesday Addressing the sit-in participants in front of the National Press Club, here, the advisor said that all the mega projects of Chitral were built by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,700 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs. 195,900 against sale at Rs.197,600 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,457 to Rs. 167,953 against Rs.

169,410, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went down to Rs. 153,957 from Rs. 155,293, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of one tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,130 and Rs.1,826.13 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market declined by $5 to $1,855 from US$1,860, the association reported.