Gold Prices Decline By Rs1,700 To Rs.195,900 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs1,700 to Rs.195,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,700 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs. 195,900 against sale at Rs.197,600 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,457 to Rs. 167,953 against Rs.

169,410, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went down to Rs. 153,957 from Rs. 155,293, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of one tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,130 and Rs.1,826.13 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market declined by $5 to $1,855 from US$1,860, the association reported.

More Stories From Business

