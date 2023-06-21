Gold prices decline by Rs.1,800 to Rs218,700 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,800 and was sold at Rs.218,700 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs.220,500 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,800 and was sold at Rs.218,700 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs.220,500 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,543 to Rs.187,500 from Rs.

189,043 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.171,875 from Rs.173,290, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs50 to Rs2,550 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs42.87 to Rs.2,186.21.

The price of gold in the international market declined by $17 to $1934 from $1951, the association reported.