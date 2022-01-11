UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decline By Rs200 To Rs 126,000 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2022 | 05:36 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs200 to Rs 126,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs200 and was sold at Rs126,000 in the local market on Tuesday against its sale at Rs126,200, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs200 and was sold at Rs126,000 in the local market on Tuesday against its sale at Rs126,200, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also declined by Rs171 to Rs108,025 from Rs108,196 where as that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs99,022 from Rs 99,180 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1450 and Rs 1243.14 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $7 and was traded at $1807 against its sale at $1800, the Jewellers Group reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

India Tests Advanced Sea Variant of BrahMos Cruise ..

India Tests Advanced Sea Variant of BrahMos Cruise Missile - Agency

1 minute ago
 National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin fro ..

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin from Friday

48 minutes ago
 Seven killed in road accident in northern Uganda

Seven killed in road accident in northern Uganda

1 minute ago
 China's Tianjin reports 49 new locally confirmed C ..

China's Tianjin reports 49 new locally confirmed COVID-19 cases in latest resurg ..

1 minute ago
 1300 fertilizer bags recovered from seed mill

1300 fertilizer bags recovered from seed mill

1 minute ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.