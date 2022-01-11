Gold prices decline by Rs200 to Rs 126,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs200 and was sold at Rs126,000 in the local market on Tuesday against its sale at Rs126,200, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs200 and was sold at Rs126,000 in the local market on Tuesday against its sale at Rs126,200, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also declined by Rs171 to Rs108,025 from Rs108,196 where as that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs99,022 from Rs 99,180 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1450 and Rs 1243.14 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $7 and was traded at $1807 against its sale at $1800, the Jewellers Group reported.