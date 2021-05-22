UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Decline By Rs200 To Rs109,100/tola

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 06:38 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs200 to Rs109,100/tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs 200 on Saturday and was traded at Rs 109,100 against its sale at Rs 109,300, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 171 and was traded at Rs 93,536 against its sale at Rs 93,707 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold decreased to Rs 85,741 from Rs 85,898.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1420 and Rs 1217.42 respectively.

The gold price in the international market increased by $2 and was trade at $1881 compared to its sale at $1879, the group reported.

