Gold Prices Decline By Rs.200 To Rs218,500 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs218,500 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.200 and was sold at Rs.218,500 on Thursday against its sale at Rs. 218,700 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.200 and was sold at Rs.218,500 on Thursday against its sale at Rs. 218,700 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.172 to Rs.187,328 from Rs.

187,500 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.171,718 from Rs. 171,875, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,550 and Rs.2,186.21 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market declined by $5 to $1929 from $1934, the association reported.

