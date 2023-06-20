UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decline By Rs.200 To Rs220,500 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs220,500 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.200 and was sold at Rs.220,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs. 220,700 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.200 and was sold at Rs.220,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs. 220,700 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.171 to Rs189,043 from Rs.

189,214 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.173,290 from Rs. 173,447, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs50 to Rs2,600 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs42.86 to Rs2,229.08.

The price of gold in the international market remained unchanged at $1951.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Parvez Elahi granted post-arrest bail in illegal r ..

Parvez Elahi granted post-arrest bail in illegal recruitments' case

7 minutes ago
 PTA urges safe, responsible use of social media

PTA urges safe, responsible use of social media

5 minutes ago
 Sardar Khetran hails CM Bizenjo, Finance Minister ..

Sardar Khetran hails CM Bizenjo, Finance Minister for presenting ideal budget

5 minutes ago
 Yadgar, Bagh-e-Dastoor, a symbolic tribute to Paki ..

Yadgar, Bagh-e-Dastoor, a symbolic tribute to Pakistan's constitutional ideals: ..

5 minutes ago
 19th Liwa Date Festival to kick off on 17th July

19th Liwa Date Festival to kick off on 17th July

13 minutes ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on 2 South Sudanese Officials ..

US Imposes Sanctions on 2 South Sudanese Officials for Alleged Sexual Violence - ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.