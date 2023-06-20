Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs220,500 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.200 and was sold at Rs.220,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs. 220,700 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.200 and was sold at Rs.220,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs. 220,700 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.171 to Rs189,043 from Rs.

189,214 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.173,290 from Rs. 173,447, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs50 to Rs2,600 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs42.86 to Rs2,229.08.

The price of gold in the international market remained unchanged at $1951.