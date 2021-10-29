UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decline By Rs2,050 Per Tola 29 Oct 2021

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 07:34 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs2,050 per tola 29 Oct 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed more decline of Rs 2,050 and was sold at Rs118,600 in the local market on Friday against its sale at Rs120,650 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed more decline of Rs 2,050 and was sold at Rs118,600 in the local market on Friday against its sale at Rs120,650 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs1758 to Rs101,680 against its sale at 103,438 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs93,207 from Rs94,818.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 to Rs1440 from Rs1460 whereas the price of ten gram silver declined by Rs17.15 to Rs1234.56 from Rs1251.71The price of gold in international market decreased by $6 to $1794 from its sale at $1802, the Jewellers Group reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

UAE-chaired 6th AIIB Board of Governors Meeting co ..

UAE-chaired 6th AIIB Board of Governors Meeting concludes by building on interna ..

35 minutes ago
 Four die of coronavirus in KP

Four die of coronavirus in KP

16 seconds ago
 46,733 motorcyclists fined during last 45 days

46,733 motorcyclists fined during last 45 days

18 seconds ago
 Pakistan to present diverse agenda around climate ..

Pakistan to present diverse agenda around climate change at COP-26: Dr Abid Sule ..

21 seconds ago
 Price of onions, bananas, other food items go down ..

Price of onions, bananas, other food items go down

5 minutes ago
 Arts Council holds launching of book "Baldiya Kara ..

Arts Council holds launching of book "Baldiya Karachi: Saal ba Saal 1844 se 1979 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.