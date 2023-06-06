UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decline By Rs.2,300 To Rs228,100 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs2,300 and was sold at Rs228,100 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs230,400 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,972 to Rs195,559 from Rs197,531 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs179,262 from Rs181,070, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs100 to close at Rs2,650 and ten-gram silver also decreased by Rs85.74 to close at Rs2,271.94 respectively.

However, the price of gold in the international market increased by US$24 to $1964 against its sale at $1940, the association reported.

