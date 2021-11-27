UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decline By Rs2400 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 06:12 PM

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs 2400 and was sold at Rs 122,800 in the local market on Saturday against its sale at Rs 125,200 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs 2400 and was sold at Rs 122,800 in the local market on Saturday against its sale at Rs 125,200 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 2058 to Rs 105,281 from Rs107,339 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 96,508 from Rs 98,394.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $26 and was traded at $1787 against its sale at $1813, the Jewellers Group reported.

