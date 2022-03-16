UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decline By Rs300 To Rs128,900 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2022 | 05:37 PM

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 128,900 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs129,200 in the local market the previous day

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 257 to Rs 110,511 from Rs110,768 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 101,302 from Rs 101,537, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1500 and Rs1286 respectively.

The price of gold in international market also remained unchanged at US$ 1925, the association reported.

>