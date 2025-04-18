Gold prices decline by Rs.300 to Rs.349,000 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.300 and was traded all Rs.349,700 on Friday as compared to its sale at Rs350,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.257 to Rs 299,811 from Rs.

300,068 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went down by Rs.236 to Rs.274,836 from Rs. 275,072, respectively.

The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs. 16 to Rs. 3,417 and ten gram silver went up by Rs. 14 to Rs.2,929.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $3 to $3,326 from $3,329 whereas that of silver increased by $0.16 and at $32.55, the Association reported.