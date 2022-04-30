UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decline By Rs400 To Rs132, 000 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2022 | 04:24 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs400 to Rs132, 000 per tola



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs400 and was sold at Rs132, 000 on Saturday against its sale at Rs132,400 in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold decreased by Rs343 and was sold at Rs113, 169 compared to its sale at Rs Rs113, 512 whereas that if 22 karat gold also went down to Rs103,738 against Rs104, 052, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs10 to Rs1500 from Rs1510 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs8.5 to Rs1286 from Rs 1294.58.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $19 and was traded at $1897 compared to its sale at $1916, the association reported.

