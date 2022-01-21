Gold prices decline by Rs50 to Rs 125,850 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 50 and was sold at Rs 125,850 on Friday against its sale at Rs 125,900 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 43 to Rs 108,896 from Rs 108,939 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 98,905 from Rs 98,944, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1450 and Rs 1243.14 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $3 and was traded at US$ 1834 against its sale at US$ 1837, the association reported.