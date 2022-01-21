UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decline By Rs50 To Rs 125,850 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs50 to Rs 125,850 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 50 and was sold at Rs 125,850 on Friday against its sale at Rs 125,900 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 43 to Rs 108,896 from Rs 108,939 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 98,905 from Rs 98,944, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1450 and Rs 1243.14 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $3 and was traded at US$ 1834 against its sale at US$ 1837, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Opp lacks courage to listen to govt, says Hammad A ..

Opp lacks courage to listen to govt, says Hammad Azhar

13 minutes ago
 ECC approves export of selected commodities to Afg ..

ECC approves export of selected commodities to Afghanistan

27 minutes ago
 S.Korea's export logs double-digit growth in first ..

S.Korea's export logs double-digit growth in first 20 days of January

1 minute ago
 Hadaf College win Inter-College Basketball, Squash ..

Hadaf College win Inter-College Basketball, Squash titles

1 minute ago
 China's new generation carrier rocket Long March-8 ..

China's new generation carrier rocket Long March-8 ready for launch

1 minute ago
 National Tenpin Bowling C'ship rescheduled

National Tenpin Bowling C'ship rescheduled

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.