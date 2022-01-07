UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decline By Rs50 To Rs126,100 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs50 to Rs126,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 50 and was sold at Rs126,100 on Friday against its sale at Rs126,150 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 43 to Rs 108,110 from Rs 108,153 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs 99,101 from Rs 99,140.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs 10 to Rs 1450 from Rs 1460 and ten gram silver also dipped by Rs 8.57 to Rs 1243.14 from Rs 1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $10 and was traded at $1791 against its sale at $1801, the Jewellers Group reported

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly says she rejected Hollywood movie due to ..

Sajal Aly says she rejected Hollywood movie due to bold scene

11 minutes ago
 China Criticizes US, Japan For Meddling, Libel Aft ..

China Criticizes US, Japan For Meddling, Libel After 2+2 Security Talks

3 minutes ago
 Govt ensures uninterrupted gas supply to fertilize ..

Govt ensures uninterrupted gas supply to fertilizer industry to promote agricult ..

3 minutes ago
 Macron Says to Hold Talks With Putin In Coming Day ..

Macron Says to Hold Talks With Putin In Coming Days

3 minutes ago
 Belarusian Peacekeepers Take Up Duties in Kazakhst ..

Belarusian Peacekeepers Take Up Duties in Kazakhstan - Defense Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan's week of violent unrest

Kazakhstan's week of violent unrest

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.