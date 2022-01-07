Gold prices decline by Rs50 to Rs126,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 50 and was sold at Rs126,100 on Friday against its sale at Rs126,150 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 43 to Rs 108,110 from Rs 108,153 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs 99,101 from Rs 99,140.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs 10 to Rs 1450 from Rs 1460 and ten gram silver also dipped by Rs 8.57 to Rs 1243.14 from Rs 1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $10 and was traded at $1791 against its sale at $1801, the Jewellers Group reported