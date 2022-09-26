Gold prices decline by Rs.6800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.6800 on Monday and was sold at Rs.143,300 against its sale at Rs. 150,100; the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs.5829 and was sold at Rs.122,857 against Rs.

128,686 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs.112,619 against its sale at 117,973, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.1570 and Rs.1346.02 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $2 and was sold at $1640 against its sale at $1642, the association reported.