Gold Prices Decline By Rs700 Per Tola
Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The price of 24-carat gold decreased by Rs700 per tola on Sunday, bringing it down to Rs276,000 from the previous day’s rate of Rs276,700, according to the Jewellers' Association.
In addition, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold dropped by Rs601, now priced at Rs236,625 compared to Rs237,226 the day before.
Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold fell from Rs217,456 to Rs216,907.
Likewise, silver prices remained stable, with per tola of silver standing at Rs3,050 and 10 grams at Rs2,614.88.
In the international market, the price of gold also witnessed a slight decline, falling by $6 to $2,657 from $2,663.
