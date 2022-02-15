UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decline By Rs700 To Rs 125,700 Per Tola 15 Feb 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022

Gold prices decline by Rs700 to Rs 125,700 per tola 15 Feb 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs700 and was sold at Rs 125,700 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs126,400 in the local market the previous day

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs601 to Rs 107,767 from Rs 108,400 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 98,787 from Rs 99,337, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1460 and Rs 1251.71 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $5 and was traded at US$ 1851 against its sale at US$ 1856, the association reported.

