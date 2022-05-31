Gold prices decline by Rs.800 to Rs.137,300 per tola 31 May 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.800 and was sold at Rs.137,300 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs. 138,100 in the local market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.800 and was sold at Rs.137,300 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs. 138,100 in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.685 and was sold at Rs.117,713 compared to its sale at Rs.

118,398 whereas that of 22 karat gold went down to Rs.107,903 from Rs. 108,532, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.1570 and Rs.1,346 respectively.

The price of gold ininternational market decreased by $6 and was traded at $1849 compared to its saleat $1855, the association reported.