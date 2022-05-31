UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decline By Rs.800 To Rs.137,300 Per Tola 31 May 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs.800 to Rs.137,300 per tola 31 May 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.800 and was sold at Rs.137,300 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs. 138,100 in the local market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.800 and was sold at Rs.137,300 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs. 138,100 in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.685 and was sold at Rs.117,713 compared to its sale at Rs.

118,398 whereas that of 22 karat gold went down to Rs.107,903 from Rs. 108,532, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.1570 and Rs.1,346 respectively.

The price of gold ininternational market decreased by $6 and was traded at $1849 compared to its saleat $1855, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Trevisan into first Grand Slam semi-final at Frenc ..

Trevisan into first Grand Slam semi-final at French Open

28 seconds ago
 Balochistan handicrafts need government's attentio ..

Balochistan handicrafts need government's attention

29 seconds ago
 Compensation distributed among affected traders of ..

Compensation distributed among affected traders of Miranshah Bazar

31 seconds ago
 Qatar delegation visit NAVTTC

Qatar delegation visit NAVTTC

32 seconds ago
 US Envoy Kerry to Travel to Sweden for Major UN En ..

US Envoy Kerry to Travel to Sweden for Major UN Environment Conference - State D ..

34 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of petitions fo ..

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of petitions for removal of Hamza Shehbaz til ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.