Gold Prices Decline By Rs.800 To Rs.272,600 Per Tola
Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.800 and was sold at Rs.272,600 on Tuesday against its sale at
Rs 273,400 the previous day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.685 to Rs.233,711 from Rs.
234,396 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold declined to Rs.214,235 from Rs 214,863, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 3,350 and Rs. Rs 2,872.08 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,614 from $2,622, the Association reported.
