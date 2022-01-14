Gold prices decline by Rs850 to Rs124,750 per tola 14 Jan 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs850 and was sold at Rs124,750 on Friday against its sale at Rs125,600 in the local market the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs850 and was sold at Rs124,750 on Friday against its sale at Rs125,600 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs729 to Rs106,953 from Rs107,682 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs98,040 from 98,708.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1450 and Rs1243.14 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $1 and was traded at $1821 against its sale at $1822, the Jewellers Group reported.