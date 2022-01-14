UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decline By Rs850 To Rs124,750 Per Tola 14 Jan 2022

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 06:29 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs850 to Rs124,750 per tola 14 Jan 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs850 and was sold at Rs124,750 on Friday against its sale at Rs125,600 in the local market the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs850 and was sold at Rs124,750 on Friday against its sale at Rs125,600 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs729 to Rs106,953 from Rs107,682 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs98,040 from 98,708.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1450 and Rs1243.14 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $1 and was traded at $1821 against its sale at $1822, the Jewellers Group reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Murray refuses to 'kick Novak whilst he's down'

Murray refuses to 'kick Novak whilst he's down'

58 seconds ago
 CM Punjab pays surprise visit to Sialkot

CM Punjab pays surprise visit to Sialkot

59 seconds ago
 Newborns to be vaccinated at BVH against TB, Polio ..

Newborns to be vaccinated at BVH against TB, Polio, Hepatitis-B

1 minute ago
 PEC holds conference on latest trends of conductin ..

PEC holds conference on latest trends of conducting exams

1 minute ago
 Annual 'Mela' attracts crowd on 2nd Day

Annual 'Mela' attracts crowd on 2nd Day

4 minutes ago
 Muhammad Ayub Afridi directs to provide better ser ..

Muhammad Ayub Afridi directs to provide better services at airports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.