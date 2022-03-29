UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decline By Rs900 To Rs130,450 29 Mar 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs900 to Rs130,450 29 Mar 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 900 and was sold at Rs 130,450 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 131,350 in the local market the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 900 and was sold at Rs 130,450 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 131,350 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs771 to Rs 111,840 from Rs112,611 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 102,520 from Rs 103,227, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver went down by Rs10 and was traded at Rs1500 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs8.58 and was sold at Rs1286.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $32 and was traded at US$1900 against its sale at US$ 1932, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Security Forces, Police kill four terrorists, appr ..

Security Forces, Police kill four terrorists, apprehend one in Lakki IBO

36 seconds ago
 Prices of daily use commodities checked in Sukkur

Prices of daily use commodities checked in Sukkur

38 seconds ago
 UN Mission in DR Congo Says Lost Contact With Heli ..

UN Mission in DR Congo Says Lost Contact With Helicopter in Country's East

40 seconds ago
 Canada to Make 'Significant Contribution' to ICC P ..

Canada to Make 'Significant Contribution' to ICC Probes, Including in Ukraine - ..

42 seconds ago
 Govt taking comprehensive steps to promote sports ..

Govt taking comprehensive steps to promote sports activities in Balochistan: Abd ..

3 minutes ago
 Light rain-thunderstorm likely at isolated places: ..

Light rain-thunderstorm likely at isolated places: PMD

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.