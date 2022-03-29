Gold prices decline by Rs900 to Rs130,450 29 Mar 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 900 and was sold at Rs 130,450 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 131,350 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs771 to Rs 111,840 from Rs112,611 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 102,520 from Rs 103,227, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver went down by Rs10 and was traded at Rs1500 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs8.58 and was sold at Rs1286.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $32 and was traded at US$1900 against its sale at US$ 1932, the association reported.