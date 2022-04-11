UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decline By Rs900 To Rs131,400 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs900 to Rs131,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs900 and was sold at Rs131,400 on Monday against its sale at Rs132,300 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold decreased by Rs772 to Rs112,654 from Rs113,426 while that of 10 gram 22 karat also declined to Rs103,266 from Rs103,974, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs1303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $5 and was traded atUS$19453 against its sale at US$1948, the association reported.

