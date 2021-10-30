UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Gold prices decline further by Rs1,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed further decline of Rs 1,300 and was sold at Rs117,300 in the local market on Saturday against its sale at Rs118,600 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs1,114 to Rs100,566 against its sale at 101,680 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs92,185 from Rs93,207.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained static at Rs1440 and Rs1234.56 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $11 to $1783 from its sale at $1794, the Jewellers Group reported.

