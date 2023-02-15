Gold prices decline further by Rs3,700 to Rs.192,200 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold further decreased by Rs.3,700 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs.192,200 against sale at Rs.195,900 the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold further decreased by Rs.3,700 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs.192,200 against sale at Rs.195,900 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.3,173 to Rs. 164,780 against Rs.

167,953, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went down to Rs. 151,049 from Rs. 153,957, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of one tola silver declined by Rs.30 to Rs2,100 whereas that of and ten-gram silver went down by Rs25.72 to 1,800.41.

The price of gold in the international market declined by $18 to $1,837 from US$1,855 , the association reported.