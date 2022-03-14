Gold prices declines by Rs 200 to Rs 130,550 per tola 14 Mar 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 200 and was sold at Rs 130,550 on Monday against its sale at Rs131,750 in the local market the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 200 and was sold at Rs 130,550 on Monday against its sale at Rs131,750 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 172 to Rs 111,925 from Rs 112,097 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 102,598 from Rs 102,755, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1480 and Rs 1268.86 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $20 and was traded at US$ 1968 against its sale at US$ 1988, the association reported.