Gold Prices Declines By Rs 450 To Rs 130,750 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Gold prices declines by Rs 450 to Rs 130,750 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 450 and was sold at Rs 130,450 on Friday against its sale at Rs131,200 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 386 to Rs 112,097 from Rs 112,483 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 102,755 from Rs 103,109, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1480 and Rs 1268.86 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $22 and was traded at US$ 1983 against its sale at US$ 2005, the association reported.

