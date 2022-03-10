Gold prices declines by Rs200 to Rs 131,200 per tola 13 Mar 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs200 and was sold at Rs 131,200 on Thursday against its sale at Rs131,400 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 171 to Rs 112,483 from Rs 112,654 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 103,109 from Rs 103,266, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1480 andRs 1268.86 respectively.