Gold prices declines Rs100 to Rs115,250

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs100 on Monday and was trade at Rs115,250 against its sale at Rs115,350 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs86 and was trade at Rs98,808 against Rs98,894, while the price of ten gram 22 karat gold was recorded at Rs90,574, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola decreased by Rs10 and was trade at Rs1230 against its sale at Rs1240 whereas prices of ten gram silver decreased by Rs8.58 against its sale at Rs.1063.10.

The gold prices in the in international market increased by $2 and was traded at $1904 against $1902, the association reported.