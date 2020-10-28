UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Declines Rs1250 To Rs113,250 Per Tola 28 Oct 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:44 PM

Gold prices declines Rs1250 to Rs113,250 per tola 28 Oct 2020

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1250 on Wednesday and was trade at Rs113,250 against its sale at Rs114,500 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1250 on Wednesday and was trade at Rs113,250 against its sale at Rs114,500 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs1071 and was trade at Rs97,094 against Rs98,165, while the price of ten gram 22 karat gold was recorded at Rs89,002, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola Silver decreased by Rs30 and was traded at Rs1200 against its sale at Rs1230 against whereas prices of ten gram silver declined by Rs25.72 and was traded at Rs1063.10 against 1088.82.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $9 and was traded at $1996 against $1903, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

UAEFA to host training camps of three Asian teams ..

15 minutes ago

Ajman University ranks 1st for international stude ..

45 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces, ICA sign MoU

45 minutes ago

SAA finally gets much-needed $638-million bailout

32 seconds ago

Jalti Wadi: Theatre play highlights Kashmiris' fre ..

35 seconds ago

Moldova's Oleg Tulea to Resign as Foreign Minister ..

37 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.