Gold prices declines Rs1250 to Rs113,250 per tola 28 Oct 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1250 on Wednesday and was trade at Rs113,250 against its sale at Rs114,500 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs1071 and was trade at Rs97,094 against Rs98,165, while the price of ten gram 22 karat gold was recorded at Rs89,002, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola Silver decreased by Rs30 and was traded at Rs1200 against its sale at Rs1230 against whereas prices of ten gram silver declined by Rs25.72 and was traded at Rs1063.10 against 1088.82.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $9 and was traded at $1996 against $1903, the association reported.