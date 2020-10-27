UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Declines Rs750 To Rs114,500

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

Gold prices declines Rs750 to Rs114,500

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs750 on Tuesday and was trade at Rs114,500 against its sale at Rs115,250 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs643 and was trade at Rs98,165 against Rs98,808, while the price of ten gram 22 karat gold was recorded at Rs89,985, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change and was sold at Rs Rs1230 and 1063.10 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market increased by $1 and was traded at $1903 against $1904, the association reported.

