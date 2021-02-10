UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Decreae By Rs100 To Rs112,000 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Gold prices decreae by Rs100 to Rs112,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs100 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs112,000 against sale at Rs112,100, Karachi Sarafa Association reported Monday.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs86 and was traded at Rs96,022 against Rs96,108 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs88,020 from Rs88,100.

The price of per tola silver and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1390 and Rs1191.70 respectively.

The gold price in the international market witnessed decrease of US$2 and was sold at $1841 against its sale at $1843, the association added.

