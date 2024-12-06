Open Menu

Gold Prices Decrease By 1,000 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs1,000 and was sold at Rs 274,700 on Friday against its sale at Rs275,700 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs578 to Rs235,511 from Rs236,368 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went down to Rs215,885 from Rs216,671.

Per tola and ten gram silver were also traded at same rate at Rs3,400 and Rs2,914.95, respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $10 to $2,635 from $2,645, the Association reported.

