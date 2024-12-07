Gold prices decrease by 300 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs.300 and was sold at Rs. Rs 274,400 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 274,700 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.

257 to Rs.235,254 from Rs 235,511 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went down to Rs.215,650 from Rs 215,885.

Per tola and ten gram silver were also traded at same rate at Rs 3,400 and Rs 2,914.95, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $3 to $2,632 from $2,635, the Association reported.