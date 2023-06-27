Open Menu

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs 1,100 To Rs 214,200 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs 1,100 to Rs 214,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,100 and was sold at Rs.214,200 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs. 215,300 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs .943 to Rs.183,642 from Rs.

184,585 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.168,338 from Rs.169,203, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,550 and Rs.2,186.21 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 to $1922 from $1931, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Govt committed to improve economic condition of co ..

Govt committed to improve economic condition of country: PM

9 minutes ago
 Hajj Sermon: Sheikh Yusuf calls for unity among Mu ..

Hajj Sermon: Sheikh Yusuf calls for unity among Muslim Ummah

1 hour ago
 Italy to host fourth stage of UAE President&#039;s ..

Italy to host fourth stage of UAE President&#039;s Cup World Series for Purebred ..

1 hour ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for Oct 15 in Ahmedabad

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces o ..

Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces opening registrations for 2023- ..

3 hours ago
 Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Acade ..

Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Academy season

3 hours ago
UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Ca ..

UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Callao Port, meets Peruvian Mini ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement ..

Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement with IMF today

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting ..

Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting civilians in military courts

4 hours ago
 Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extin ..

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extinguish fire in Ajman One tower

4 hours ago
 Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tow ..

Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tower attack case

5 hours ago
 realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone ..

Realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone Taking Pakistan by Storm

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business