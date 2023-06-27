Gold prices decrease by Rs 1,100 to Rs 214,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,100 and was sold at Rs.214,200 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs. 215,300 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs .943 to Rs.183,642 from Rs.

184,585 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.168,338 from Rs.169,203, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,550 and Rs.2,186.21 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 to $1922 from $1931, the association reported.