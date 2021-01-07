UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs 1300 To Rs 115,300

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs 1300 to Rs 115,300

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1300 per tola and was sold at Rs 115,300 on Thursday against its sale at Rs116,600, the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1300 per tola and was sold at Rs 115,300 on Thursday against its sale at Rs116,600, the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Providing market details, it said the price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1115 and was traded at Rs 988,51 against Rs 99,966 while ten gram 22 karat gold was sold at and Rs 90,614 per tola.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1400 and Rs 1200.27, respectively.

The gold price in the in international market decreased by $39 and was recorded at $1916 against $1955, the association added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Biden Nominates Judge Merrick Garland for US Attor ..

2 minutes ago

Pak- Cuba trade, business cooperation need of hour ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasizes KP govt for s ..

2 minutes ago

Fruits valuing $138.891mln, vegetables $77.184 mil ..

4 minutes ago

Ryanair slashes annual traffic forecast on virus

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.