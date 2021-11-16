Gold prices decrease by Rs 1350 per tola 16 Nov 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs 1350 and was sold at Rs 124,850 in the local market on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 126,200 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1157 to Rs 107,039 against its sale at Rs 108,196 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 98,119 from Rs 99,180, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs 1480 and Rs 1268.86 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $1 and was traded at $1874 against its sale at $1863, the Jewellers Group reported.