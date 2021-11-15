UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs 1900 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:10 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs 1900 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs1900 and was sold at Rs 126,200 in the local market on Monday against its sale at Rs Rs 128,100 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1629 to Rs108,196 against its sale at Rs Rs 109,825 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 99,180 from Rs 100,673, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1480 and Rs1268.86 respectively.

The price of gold in international market declined by $3 and was traded at $1863 against its sale at $1866 , the Jewellers Group reported.

