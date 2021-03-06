UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs 200 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs 200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 200 on Saturday and was sold at Rs102,550 against sale at Rs102,750 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs172 and was traded at 87,920 against Rs 88,092.

while that of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs 80,593 from Rs 80,750 The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged Rs1340 and Rs1148.43 respectively.

The gold price in the international market witnessed increase of $4 and was sold at $1700 against its sale at $1696, the association added

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Sharjah’s Ports and Border Points Committee disc ..

21 minutes ago

Dr. Sohail Saleem reigns as PCB Medical and Sports ..

27 minutes ago

Increase in Chicken prices challenged before LHC

1 hour ago

30,544 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 claims 38 deaths during last 24 hours in ..

2 hours ago

China Plans Sending 12 People to Space Within Next ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.