Gold prices decrease by Rs 200 per tola 29 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 200 and was sold at Rs 126,000 in the local market on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 126,200 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also depreciated by Rs 171 to Rs 108,025 from Rs 108,196 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 99,023 from Rs 99,180.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1460 and Rs 1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed decline of $ 21 and was traded at $1796 against its sale at $1817, the Jewellers Group reported.