Gold Prices Decrease By Rs 2,000 To 198,000 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2023 | 08:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.2,000 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs.198,000 against sale at Rs 200,000 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,715 to Rs.169,753 against Rs.171,468, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat declined to Rs.

155,607 from Rs.157,179, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of one tola silver decreased by Rs.60 to Rs.2170 whereas that of ten-gram silver declined by Rs51.44 to Rs.1,860.42.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$11 to US$ 1880 as compared to its sale at US$1,969 on the last trading day, the association reported

