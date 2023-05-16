UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decrease By Rs 2000 To Rs 233,100 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Gold prices decrease by Rs 2000 to Rs 233,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs 2000 and was sold at Rs 233,100 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 235,100 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also declined by Rs 1714 to Rs 199,846 from Rs 201,560, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went down to Rs 183,192 from Rs 184,764.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs 50 to close at Rs 2950 and that of ten-gram silver also dipped by Rs 42.86 to Rs 2529.14.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 to close at $2006 from $2015, the association reported.

